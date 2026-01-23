Asian stocks extend gains but US concerns hit dollar, boost gold

TOKYO

Asian markets extended their recovery Friday after Donald Trump withdrew his tariff threats over Greenland, though lingering uncertainty about U.S. policy weighed on the dollar and helped push precious metals to fresh records.

Investors were also preparing for next week's Federal Reserve meeting following data broadly in line with forecasts and after U.S. prosecutors took aim at boss Jerome Powell, raising fears over the bank's independence.

Sentiment has picked up over the past two days after the U.S. president pulled back from his warning to hit several European nations with levies over their opposition to Washington taking over the Danish autonomous territory.

In light of the row-back, Asian stocks extended Thursday's gains, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore and Bangkok in positive territory.

That followed a second successive advance on Wall Street.

However, Trump's latest salvo against allies — and after his ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro this month — revived trade war fears and uncertainty about U.S. investment, putting downward pressure on the dollar this week.

Analysts said there was no guarantee that Europe-U.S. relations had improved durably.

The Republican's willingness to threaten tariffs over any issue had rattled confidence on trading floors, weighing on the dollar and boosting safe haven metals, analysts said.

In Asian trade, gold rallied to a fresh peak above $4,967 an ounce while silver touched more than $99.

With the Greenland crisis over for now, investors turned their attention to the U.S. economy, which grew slightly more than originally estimated in the third quarter thanks to a boost in exports and investment, according to data delayed by last year's government shutdown.

Separate figures showed jobless numbers dipped and inflation settled slightly lower to where it was before the shutdown.

The bank is tipped to hold interest rates, having cut them in the previous three meetings.

The gathering comes against the backdrop of a deepening row between Trump and Powell, who the president has lambasted for not cutting borrowing costs quickly enough.

The pressure ramped up on Powell this month when the administration issued subpoenas hinting at a possible probe into a $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed headquarters.

"The bar to a further cut is too high and (Trump appointee) Steve Miran notwithstanding the Federal Open Market Committee are likely to err on the side of a hold, which will inevitably incur the wrath of president Trump," wrote MCH Market Insights' Michael Hewson, referring to the Fed's decision-makers.

Fiona Cincotta at City Index added: "Sticky inflation and solid growth provide little incentive for the Fed to cut rates further for now. These data points support the Fed's wait-and-see stance."

The meeting also comes as Trump considers candidates to replace Powell when his term comes to an end in May.

The president told reporters Thursday that "I have somebody that I think will be very good but I'm not going to reveal it".

"It's someone very respected, very, very well known, and will do, I think, a very good job," he added.

While the dollar has struggled against most currencies, it rose against the yen Friday after the Bank of Japan decided to hold off hiking interest rates as it tries to ascertain the impact of recent increases on inflation, which data showed remains above its two percent target.

In company news, Japanese giant Nintendo jumped as much as 6.9 percent after gaming data firm Circana said its Switch 2 console led the U.S. hardware market in unit and dollar sales in 2025. The firm ended 4.5 percent higher.

The "Switch 2 remains the fastest selling video game hardware platform in tracked history", Circana's Mat Piscatella wrote on BlueSky.

Next week's U.S. earnings calendar is packed with results from Apple, Microsoft, Boeing, Tesla, Meta and other corporate giants. There will also be a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.