Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

ANKARA
Turkish defense industry firm Aselsan has developed Türkiye’s first indigenous over-the-horizon submarine defense warfare sonar, facilitating the detection of underwater threats over vast distances.

According to a statement released by the Turkish defense giant, the Low-Frequency Active Sonar System (DÜFAS), crafted in alignment with the requirements of the Turkish Naval Forces under the auspices of the Defense Industry Agency, emits acoustic signals via active sonar elements.

By measuring these signals from targets through passive sonar means, it enables the precise identification and tracking of submerged threats with extended reach and precision, effectively nullifying the menace posed by adversary submarines to the Turkish Navy.

This system additionally discerns threats such as torpedoes by monitoring ambient noise in passive sonar mode and triggers countermeasure mechanisms upon detecting a torpedo threat, thereby neutralizing the risk.

Defense Industry Agency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün hailed the system that was unveiled during the week of the 109th anniversary of the Çanakkale victory and “carried the spirit of the ancestors.”

“Düfas, an eminent product of Aselsan's engineering prowess, has been devised for the detection of underwater threats. Endowed with a 360-degree all-encompassing scanning capability, Düfas will augment the potency of our illustrious navy,” he said.

  Aselsan unveils Türkiye's 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

