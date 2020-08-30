Artificial intelligence should be included in Turkish justice system: Expert

ISTANBUL

Turkey needs to incorporate all pillars of the judicial system, including judges, prosecutors and lawyers, into the artificial intelligence adaptation equally, according to an expert.

The Turkish justice system needs to step up its game, especially when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence, said Mehmet Gün, a lawyer and the head of the Better Justice Association, a nongovernmental organization focused on determining the problems in the Turkish judiciary and coming up with suggestions for a better functioning system.

Speaking at the association’s online event, organized ahead of the opening of the new justice system on Sept. 1, Gün highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on societies and stated that the pandemic accelerated the transition to a world that relies on artificial intelligence.

Explaining the examples of the use of artificial intelligence in the judiciary in the world, Gün said that they conveyed their idea of establishing a national platform on this subject to the Justice Ministry.

Gün emphasized that the judiciary should make a sincere self-criticism both on this issue and on the compliance of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) with U.N. resolutions, noting that a lawsuit on the same subject, which was concluded in three months in the U.K., lasted three-four years in Turkey.

“This era constitutes the era of technology, artificial intelligence, welfare and the fight against viruses. In this dual era, both viruses and the developers of artificial intelligence will dominate the world,” he added.

