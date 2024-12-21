Artifacts in Fethiye Castle offer glimpse into life 2,600 years ago

MUĞLA

The artifacts unearthed during excavations at Fethiye Castle in the western province of Muğla, including a statue head, jewelry, arrowheads, ceramic vessels, coins, and skeletons, have been analyzed in a laboratory, dating the castle's history back 2,600 years.

The excavation, initiated three years ago under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Ministry at the castle in the Kesikkapı neighborhood, continues in collaboration with Muğla Governor's Office, the district governorate, the Fethiye Municipality and the Fethiye Museum.

The excavation works, conducted under the scientific supervision of Professor Kadir Pektaş, recently unearthed a statue head, along with numerous pieces of jewelry, arrowheads, ceramic vessels, coins and skeletons.

Artifacts examined, restored and documented by experts in a laboratory set up at the excavation house reveal the 2,600-year history of the castle.

Pektaş told the state-run Anadolu Agency that intensive excavation work continues this year on the upper section with the walls and the lower castle area.

Pektaş explained that the excavation revealed mostly structural remains from the Menteşe and Ottoman periods, saying, "We uncovered hundreds of coins, ceramics, jewelry or burial finds. This year has been particularly productive in terms of the nature of the spaces we uncovered and the artifacts found during the archaeological excavations."

Pektaş emphasized that the findings provide valuable information about the history of the castle and the city.

Fethiye Castle dates back to Archaic period

Pektaş stated that the ongoing analysis of the findings shows the existence of Fethiye Castle extends back to the Archaic period, adding: "The Archaic period findings here date from the sixth century B.C., approximately 2,600 years ago. The coins found in the castle were used by the local people, but Fethiye was among the key points for eastern Mediterranean trade during the Byzantine and Turkish periods. The findings belong to periods long before the castle, which was used in the Byzantine, Menteşe and Ottoman eras. The discovery of a theater in the lower walls also demonstrates this. A theater inherently indicates the presence of life here. These artifacts are cleaned, maintained and repaired in the laboratory at our excavation house. They are then cataloged and dated."

"The evaluation of these artifacts is just as important as the excavation itself. Some findings are pieced together like a puzzle. The ones that deemed worthy of exhibition are delivered to the archaeology museum. The findings, in addition to providing crucial historical data on Fethiye's history, are significant for the district due to their visual and cultural value," he said.

He stated that they aim to carry out environmental planning through surveying and restoration projects following the archaeological groundwork of the Fethiye Castle.

"This is an archaeological site and a castle within the city. Making the area ready for display will significantly boost the already strong tourism potential. I can say that the site will become a center of attraction not only during the summer tourism season but also in winter and other times of the year. The public's interest already shows this. Once the work is completed, the area will be safely accessible for visits," he concluded.