Art of Miniature added to UNESCO list

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Dec. 16 praised UNESCO for adding “Art of Miniature” to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

“Our multinational nomination file of ‘Art of Miniature,’ submitted with Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uzbekistan, has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 15th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage being held online between 14-19 December 2020,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The number of our cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage has reached 19,” the statement added.

The ministry said that Turkey “will decisively continue to preserve, cherish and promote our rich cultural values inherited from our deep-rooted history.”

A miniature is an art form of the medieval period that realistically portrayed events while adhering to the traditional rules of Islamic art, as Islam bans figuration.