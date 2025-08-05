Arson attempt thwarted at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia

ISTANBUL
A man attempting to set fire to a carpet inside Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Mosque was stopped just before the flames could spread, local authorities announced on Aug. 5.

The incident took place on the night of July 11, when the suspect, wearing a red hat and attempting to conceal his face, ignited a book near a column behind some lecterns inside the mosque, according to a statement from the Istanbul Police Department.

The book, later identified as a Bible, caused the carpet beneath it to catch fire.

Security personnel responded swiftly and extinguished the flames.

Police officers stationed near the mosque detained the 42-year-old suspect, who was later arrested.

Authorities reported that he had a prior criminal record, including charges of assault, threats, verbal abuse and car theft.

He had previously been admitted to psychiatric hospitals on five separate occasions, local media reported.

During his court hearing, the suspect reportedly said he wished to be treated at a mental health facility.

Nvidia says its AI chips have no ‘kill switches and backdoors'
