Arrested Israeli couple faces espionage charges

ISTANBUL

An Israeli couple is facing espionage charges after taking pictures of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s residence from the Çamlıca Tower in Istanbul.

Mordy Oknin and Natali Oknin, the husband and wife, were detained and later arrested by a local court for allegedly taking pictures of Erdoğan’s residence.

A Turkish national, who was with the couple during their visit to the tower and identified only with initials İ.A., was also arrested on the charges of political and military espionage.

The couple was detained after a staff member working at the tower overheard their conversation and informed the police.

Meanwhile, the Israeli prime minister said his government was working to get the couple released, denying allegations that the two were spies.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that he had spoken to the family of the couple and updated them on the efforts being made to bring them back to Israel.

The couple, Bennett said, “as has already been emphasized by officials, do not work for any Israeli agency.”

“The most senior echelons in Israel dealt with this issue throughout the weekend, led by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and will continue to work tirelessly with the aim of finding a solution as soon as possible,” he said.

Last month, 15 people with links to an Israeli intelligence service were apprehended in Turkey.

They were detained as part of an investigation launched by a prosecutor.

The suspects were allegedly relaying information and passing documents to the Israeli spy agency.