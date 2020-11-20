Arrest warrants issued for 101 suspects in Diyarbakır

  • November 20 2020 11:32:12

Arrest warrants issued for 101 suspects in Diyarbakır

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Arrest warrants issued for 101 suspects in Diyarbakır

Arrest warrants were issued for 101 suspects on Nov. 20 as part of an investigation into the terrorist organization PKK in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The suspects were allegedly working for the Democratic Society Congress (DTK), the so-called legislative body of the PKK terror group.

Security forces have detained 72 suspects of whom 24 are lawyers.

Police also seized two unlicensed guns, 165 rounds of cartridge, digital materials, and illegal organization-related documents in the raids.

Police are looking for the remaining 25 suspects.

Operations in Diyarbakır, Izmir, Istanbul and Adiyaman provinces are ongoing to nab the suspects.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter virus curbs may be in the offing in Turkey

    Stricter virus curbs may be in the offing in Turkey

  2. Stocks, lira gain ground on interest rate hike

    Stocks, lira gain ground on interest rate hike

  3. Probe launched against gang leader for threatening CHP chief

    Probe launched against gang leader for threatening CHP chief

  4. Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

    Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

  5. EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

    EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel
Recommended
Turkey slams Pompeos West Bank settlement visit

Turkey slams Pompeo's West Bank settlement visit

Turkish firm to roll out Al support for herd UAVs

Turkish firm to roll out Al support for herd UAVs
Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

Turkey to utilize all resources to strengthen economy: Erdoğan

EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel
Taxi driver rides with dummy in front passenger seat to enforce social distancing

Taxi driver rides with dummy in front passenger seat to enforce social distancing
Suicide rate increases in Turkey, report reveals

Suicide rate increases in Turkey, report reveals
WORLD Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Nov. 19 became the first top American diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department in a major policy shift announced that products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel.”

ECONOMY Central Bank rate hike heralds dawn of new era: TÜSİAD

Central Bank rate hike heralds dawn of new era: TÜSİAD

A top business body in Turkey praised the country's Central Bank on Nov. 19 for its decision to raise interest rates, saying it was an important sign showing the country is entering a new era.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

A 23-year-old Turkish swimmer, Emre Sakçı, who has accomplished success by breaking various European records in the International Swimming League in Budapest was made possible due to his decision to receive training in Turkey right from the beginning of his career despite getting the chance to go abroad, coach Türker Oktay said on Nov. 19.