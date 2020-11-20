Arrest warrants issued for 101 suspects in Diyarbakır

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Arrest warrants were issued for 101 suspects on Nov. 20 as part of an investigation into the terrorist organization PKK in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The suspects were allegedly working for the Democratic Society Congress (DTK), the so-called legislative body of the PKK terror group.

Security forces have detained 72 suspects of whom 24 are lawyers.

Police also seized two unlicensed guns, 165 rounds of cartridge, digital materials, and illegal organization-related documents in the raids.

Police are looking for the remaining 25 suspects.

Operations in Diyarbakır, Izmir, Istanbul and Adiyaman provinces are ongoing to nab the suspects.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.