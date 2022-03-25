Arrest warrant issued against HDP MP over terrorism charges

  • March 25 2022 11:21:00

Arrest warrant issued against HDP MP over terrorism charges

ANKARA
Arrest warrant issued against HDP MP over terrorism charges

An Ankara prosecutor has issued an arrest warrant against Semra Güzel, a lawmaker from the ranks of the Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP) whose immunity was lifted over two separate terror charges.

The parliament lifted Güzel’s immunity on March 1 in a bid to pave the way for a legal prosecution against her after her pictures with a PKK terrorist emerged. The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office called Güzel for testimony, but she did not appear before the prosecutor.

The arrest warrant was issued as she did not testify, it added. Güzel is accused of supporting terrorism and being a member of a terror organization. She rejects all these claims.

PKK terrorist Volkan Bora was killed in an operation in April 2017 in the southeastern province of Mardin. As part of an investigation, security forces examined Bora’s cellular phone and found pictures taken in a PKK camp in northern Iraq, which showed Bora and Güzel together.

Güzel’s status as a lawmaker will be dropped if she is convicted of terrorism charges.

The move comes as the Constitutional Court continues to investigate an indictment by the prosecutor, which calls for shutting down the HDP for its alleged links with the PKK and banning more than 500 politicians.

Turkey,

TURKEY Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system

Turkey, France, Italy to resume talks for joint air defense system
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Turkey in close contact with Russia, Ukraine for ceasefire: Erdoğan

  2. Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’

    Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’

  3. Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

    Turkish woman makes history as 12th superfetation case

  4. New details emerge in massive bank fraud

    New details emerge in massive bank fraud

  5. Marmaris offers best value holiday for Britons, survey shows

    Marmaris offers best value holiday for Britons, survey shows
Recommended
Parliament committee passes election law

Parliament committee passes election law
Turkey stresses on Montreux Convention amid mediation efforts

Turkey stresses on Montreux Convention amid mediation efforts
CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage

CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage
İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s policy on refugees

İYİ Party leader criticizes govt’s policy on refugees
CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey

CHP leader vows peace to all citizens in Turkey
Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’
WORLD Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

Four Russian officials, including hackers with a government intelligence agency, have been charged with the malicious hacking of critical infrastructure around the globe including the U.S. energy and aviation sectors between 2012 and 2018, the U.S. Justice Department and British Foreign Office announced on Mar. 24.

ECONOMY Turkcell’s central network in Ukraine intact

Turkcell’s central network in Ukraine intact

Turkey-based international mobile and telecom firm Turkcell, one of the three main mobile operators in Ukraine, has said around 10 percent of its infrastructure in the country is affected by Russia’s invasion.

SPORTS Young Ukrainian athlete to play tennis in Adana

Young Ukrainian athlete to play tennis in Adana

A professional sports club in the southern province of Adana has accepted a 14-year-old Ukrainian tennis player who ran away from the Russian aggression in his country with open arms to help him continue his passion for the sport in Turkey.