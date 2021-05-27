Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

ANKARA

A prosecutor in Ankara has issued an arrest warrant for Sedat Peker, a fugitive criminal network leader who has been targeting Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu by making accusations and extraordinary claims against him from the United Arab Emirates.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warrant for Peker, reported the state-run Anadolu Agency on May 27. In a statement on May 26, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan informed that prosecutors in Ankara and Istanbul had already launched probes on Peker.