Arrest issued for influencers in second wave of illegal betting probe

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has escalated its investigation into illegal online betting, focusing on alleged promotional activities by social media influencers.

The latest phase of the probe targets several figures, including celebrities and digital content creators.

Prosecutors have requested arrest warrants for seven social media influencers accused of promoting illegal betting. These include Yasin Obuz, Mesut Can Eray, Cenk Pekkan, Ünal Orhan, Özgür Yağan, Kerem Gülsoy and Özcan Acar. The initial wave of the investigation named individuals such as TV personality Mehmet Ali Erbil and singer Serdar Ortaç.

The prosecutor’s office launched the investigation to address claims that well-known figures and influencers were actively advertising and promoting illegal betting platforms.

Following a detailed review of the suspects’ activities, the relevant authorities issued detention warrants, targeting a total of 23 individuals. Many of the suspects, including Ortaç, were found to have played a role in promoting illegal betting platforms.

Out of the 23 suspects, 16 have been taken into custody. While some, including Erbil and Ortaç, were apprehended within Türkiye on Nov. 11. Reports indicated that five suspects are abroad and efforts to locate two others continue.

Judicial outcomes varied. Erbil and Ortaç were placed under house arrest, while 12 individuals, including Sefa Caner Sarıçam, Muzaffer Zorbey Erkoçlar and İbrahim Yılmaz, were formally arrested. Two others were released under judicial control.

The probe came after Turkish authorities started to take measures as illegal betting and gambling have increasingly emerged as new revenue streams for organized crime syndicates.

