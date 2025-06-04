Around 20,000 VW workers agree to buyout amid overhaul

Around 20,000 VW workers agree to buyout amid overhaul

FRANKFURT
Around 20,000 VW workers agree to buyout amid overhaul

Around 20,000 Volkswagen workers in Germany have so far agreed to take voluntary redundancy as part of a major overhaul aimed at cutting costs, the struggling auto titan has said 

Europe's biggest carmaker, hit by fierce competition in key market China and a stuttering shift to electric vehicles, struck a deal with unions last year for massive job cuts in its home market.

About 20,000 workers had so far accepted redundancy offers, out of a total of 35,000 due to be shed by 2030 under the agreement, the 10-brand group said.

The jobs are being cut at the carmaker's core Volkswagen brand, and amount to about 30 percent of its workforce in Germany.

"We are on track," VW board board member Gunnar Kilian said at a meeting with staff at the company's historic headquarters in Wolfsburg, western Germany.

He said the "socially responsible" job cuts as well as reductions in factory costs added up to "measurable progress".

Volkswagen, whose brands also include Audi, Skoda and Porsche, dropped a bombshell last year when it said it was mulling closing factories in Germany for the first time in its history.

But after months of talks with unions and a series of walkouts, it decided against shuttering any plants, instead striking the agreement to cut jobs through voluntary redundancies.

buyout,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

    Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

  2. 'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

    'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

  3. Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

    Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

  4. İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

    İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

  5. Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

    Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Recommended
Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist
World Bank’s $819 million financing to enhance crop production

World Bank’s $819 million financing to enhance crop production
Bayraktar TB3 conducts AI-powered takeoff and landing on short-runway carrier

Bayraktar TB3 conducts AI-powered takeoff and landing on short-runway carrier
Trade Minister Bolat meets EU Trade Commissioner Sefcovic

Trade Minister Bolat meets EU Trade Commissioner Sefcovic
US seeks deals for potential buyers for Alaska natural gas

US seeks deals for potential buyers for Alaska natural gas
EU climate investments lagging well below target: Report

EU climate investments lagging 'well below' target: Report
WORLD Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to conduct a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which was agreed upon during direct peace talks in Istanbul earlier this week, on June 7-9.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s restrictive monetary policy is "bearing fruit" in the country's struggle against inflation, a chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has remarked, emphasizing the importance of maintaining both monetary and fiscal policies.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿