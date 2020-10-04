Armenian soldiers fleeing front and positions in Karabakh, say Azerbaijani soldiers

Armenian soldiers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region have fled the front, leaving their positions and shooting civilians as the Azerbaijani army advances, Azerbaijani soldiers have told daily Hürriyet.

“There is little time to free Karabakh, which is under occupation,” the soldiers told Hürriyet reporters on the ground.

The clashes intensified towards Jabrayil-Fuzuli and Agdere-Terter on Oct. 3 and Azerbaijani soldiers broke the resistance of the Armenian army on the Jabrayil-Fuzuli direction and forced it to retreat, daily Hürriyet reported.

Some strategic hills in the Agdere Madagiz region, which was the scene of violent clashes, passed to the Azerbaijani army.

Armenian soldiers, who fled by leaving their positions, attacked the villages of Hındıristan, Alibeyli, Ahmedağalı and Seferli and the town of Guzanlı in Agdam province with artillery fire.

The most intense attack was in the city of Terter. The Armenian army fired more than 2,000 artillery shells in Terter.

The town of Shikhark in Terter was also the target of the artillery fire of Armenian soldiers. The Armenian army, which shot the Soganverdis and Emirli villages of Berde, fired about 10 Tochka-U tactical missiles at the Sabirkent village of Shamkir province.

Those who remained in the conflict zone after Armenia’s intense attack on civilian settlements left their homes and went to their relatives living in safer inner areas.

Border clashes broke out last week when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

