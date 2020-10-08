Armenia should withdraw before cease-fire: Defense minister

  • October 08 2020 15:19:55

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Armenia should withdraw from the Azerbaijani territory it occupies before any talk of a cease-fire, said Turkey's defense minister on Oct. 9. 

"Those who stay silent on the occupied Azerbaijani lands should ensure Armenia's retreat from Karabakh instead of calling for a cease-fire," Hulusi Akar said at an event in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

He said keeping silent on Armenia's occupation of the Azerbaijani territory of Upper Karabakh and its massacres of civilians amounts to "hypocrisy."

There is now a new opportunity for a lasting solution to the Upper Karabakh issue, he said, adding: "We can't afford to waste time for another 30 years."

Relations between the two republics have been strained since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory in Azerbaijan.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, and since then Armenia has continued attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces.

