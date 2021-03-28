Armenia PM to resign ahead of snap election to defuse crisis

  • March 28 2021 16:00:00

Armenia PM to resign ahead of snap election to defuse crisis

YEREVAN-Agence France-Presse
Armenia PM to resign ahead of snap election to defuse crisis

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on March 28 that he will resign next month while staying in office until snap parliamentary elections due on June 20, as part of an effort to curb the political crisis gripping the Caucasus country.    

Political unrest erupted in ex-Soviet Armenia after Pashinyan in November signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan that ended six weeks of fighting for control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.    

The prime minister earlier this month announced snap parliamentary polls that he said were "the best way out of the current internal political situation".    

In a visit to northwest Armenia, Pashinyan told villagers that he will "resign in April" ahead of the vote.    

"I will resign not to resign, but in order for early elections to take place," he said, according to a video published on his Facebook page.    

"I will continue to serve as interim prime minister," he added.     

Pashinyan has been under pressure to step down after agreeing to the ceasefire with Azerbaijan, which many in Armenia saw as a national humiliation.    

Under the deal, Yerevan handed over swathes of disputed territory to Azerbaijan and allowed Russian peacekeepers to deploy to regions it had controlled for three decades.  

Both anti-government protesters and Pashinyan's supporters have regularly taken to the streets in the months since.

Pashinyan said that if voters support him and his team, they will "continue to serve you better than before".  

"If not, we will transfer power to whoever you select," he added.    

resignation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

    Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

  2. Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

    Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

  3. Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

    Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

  4. Ancient stone quarry found in İzmir

    Ancient stone quarry found in İzmir

  5. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul
Recommended
Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat
Global condemnation after bloodiest day since Myanmar coup

Global condemnation after bloodiest day since Myanmar coup
Europeans tighten virus curbs with France critical

Europeans tighten virus curbs with France 'critical'
180 countries commit at UN to equitable vaccine access

180 countries commit at UN to equitable vaccine access
Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul

Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul
Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel

Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
WORLD Armenia PM to resign ahead of snap election to defuse crisis

Armenia PM to resign ahead of snap election to defuse crisis

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on March 28 that he will resign next month while staying in office until snap parliamentary elections due on June 20, as part of an effort to curb the political crisis gripping the Caucasus country.    
ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul elects new CEO

Borsa Istanbul elects new CEO

Turkey’s stock exchange Borsa Istanbul has elected Korkmaz Enes Ergun as its new CEO.
SPORTS Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Turkey flying high in bid for World Cup berth

Ozan Tufan scored two superb goals and Çağlar Söyüncü added another in a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway 3-0 in a World Cup qualifying Group G game on March 27 as Turkey maintained its perfect record in the campaign.