Armenia plans shorter military service

Armenia plans shorter military service

YEREVAN
Armenia plans shorter military service

Armenian government has announced plans to reduce the length of mandatory military service by 2027, sparking significant security concerns from opposition parties.

 

The reform is part of a Defense Ministry initiative to restructure the Armenian armed forces, recently endorsed by the National Security Council.

 

While the document does not specify the extent of the reduction from the current 24-month service requirement, it outlines a plan to compensate for the decrease in conscripts by increasing the recruitment of professional contract soldiers.

 

This will be facilitated through an existing program allowing conscripts to transition into five-year contracts with the military after completing just six months of service.

 

Leonid Nersisian, a military expert from the APRI Armenia think tank, expressed skepticism, estimating that at least 6,500 additional contract soldiers would be needed to offset a six-month reduction in conscription.

 

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan previously promised to transition Armenia’s conscription-based military to a fully professional model during his 2021 election campaign but did not specify a timeline for the shift.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

    White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

  2. Armenia plans shorter military service

    Armenia plans shorter military service

  3. Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

    Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

  4. CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

    CHP leader pledges more events for disabled

  5. Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage

    Family physicians launch 2nd work stoppage
Recommended
White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire
Syria, Russia step up strikes amid anti-regime forces advance

Syria, Russia step up strikes amid anti-regime forces advance
Ankara urges Assad regime to reconcile with opposition for peace in Syria

Ankara urges Assad regime to reconcile with opposition for peace in Syria
Taiwans Lai talks China threats with Pelosi

Taiwan's Lai talks 'China threats' with Pelosi
Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine

Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine
Future of planet at stake’ at ICJ hearings

'Future of planet at stake’ at ICJ hearings
WORLD White House in active conversations with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire

The White House said on Dec. 2 that it is in "active conversations" with Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt over efforts to broker a ceasefire to end Israel's over year-long war on the besieged Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY Türkiye close to investment deal with another Chinese carmaker

Türkiye close to 'investment deal with another Chinese carmaker'

Türkiye is close to sealing an investment deal with a Chinese carmaker, according to Kaan Masatçı, project manager at the Investment Office.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿