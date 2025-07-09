Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet for peace talks in UAE Thursday

BAKU

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates for peace talks, two days after the U.S. expressed hope for a swift deal.

Baku and Yerevan fought two wars over the disputed Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recaptured from Armenian forces in a lightning offensive in 2023, prompting the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.

The arch foes agreed on the text of a comprehensive peace deal in March, but Baku has since outlined a host of demands — including amendments to Armenia's constitution to drop its territorial claims for the Karabakh — before signing the document.

On Wednesday, the Armenian government said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will meet the following day in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, "within the framework of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

The Azerbaijani presidency issued an identical statement.

The announcement came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope for a swift peace deal between the Caucasus neighbours.

Aliyev and Pashinyan last met on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Albania in May.

At the time, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Antonio Costa called for a prompt signature of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.