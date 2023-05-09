Argentine artists commemorate Turkish poet Aşık Veysel

ANKARA

Buenos Aires Yunus Emre Institute has brought together Argentine artists in a project to commemorate highly-regarded Turkish folk poet Aşık Veysel with his poems on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Within the scope of the project carried out by the institute, musicians performed the work of the great artist “Uzun İnce Bir Yoldayım” with their local instruments.

Tango Jazz Quartet, Eduardo Tami, Lola Barrios Exposito, Carla Algeri, Silviana Italiano and guitarist Serkan Yılmaz took part in the project that brought together many artists from different cities of Argentina for Veysel.

Lola Barrios Exposito stated that Veysel is one of the greatest poets of the world and is “an artist with integrity, an artist who, paradoxically, despite his visual impairment, knows how to see, how to paint, how to tell, how to tell us about us, how to tell us about himself, his landscape, his environment, his people, his village.”

“Aşık Veysel invites us to ask about life, beauty and love. This is the path to search for the simple and deep meanings of life, art, the beauty that is in everything. I was deeply moved by his work,” Exposito added.

Mabel Cury, the director of the Music Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Culture of Argentina, who contributed to the realization of the project, stated that Veysel was a great artist who left an indelible mark on his country.

Aydın Bayat, Coordinator of the Yunus Emre Institute in Buenos Aires, stated that these projects enable intercultural interaction and contribute to the mutual recognition and rapprochement of Türkiye and Argentina.

Bayat thanked the artists who sang in Turkish, the language of Veysel, and added that with this project, they plan to organize a concert in Argentina in the future, where Veysel’s works will be performed.