Arctic sea ice at record low October levels: Danish institute

  • October 29 2020 10:34:00

Arctic sea ice at record low October levels: Danish institute

COPENHAGEN-Agence France-Presse
Arctic sea ice at record low October levels: Danish institute

Sea ice in the Arctic was at record lows for October, as unusually warm waters slowed the recovery of the ice, Danish researchers said on Oct. 28.    

Diminishing sea ice comes as a reminder about how the Arctic is hit particularly hard by global warming.    

Since the 1990s, warming has been twice as fast in the Arctic, compared to the rest of the world, as a phenomena dubbed "Arctic amplification," causes air, ice and water to interact in a reinforcing manner.    

"The October Arctic sea ice extent is going to be the lowest on record and the sea ice growth rate is slower than normal," Rasmus Tonboe, a scientist at the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), told AFP, noting that the record was unequaled for at least 40 years.    

According to preliminary satellite data used by the institute, sea ice surface area was at 6.5 million square kilometers (2.5 million square miles) on 27 October.    

Every year, some of the ice formed in the Arctic waters melts in the summer.    

It usually reaches a low point of about five million square kilometers, but then re-forms to cover about 15 million square kilometers in winter. Warmer temperatures are now reducing both the summer and winter extent of the ice.    

Satellite data has been collected to monitor the ice precisely since 1979, and the trend towards a reduction is clear.

For the month of October, measurements show an 8.2 percent downward trend in ice over the last 10 years.

Already in September, researchers noted the second-lowest extent of sea ice recorded in the Arctic, though not quite hitting the low levels recorded in 2012.    

But warmer-than-normal seawater slowed the formation of new ice in October.        

Water temperatures in the eastern part of the Arctic, north of Siberia, were two to four degrees warmer than normal, and in Baffin Bay, it was one to two degrees warmer, DMI said in a statement.    

The institute said this was following a trend observed in recent years, which was described as a "vicious spiral."

"It's a trend we've been seeing the past years, with a longer open water season making the sun warm the sea for a longer time, resulting in shorter winters so the ice doesn't grow as thick as it used to," Tonboe said.    

Since the melting ice is already in the ocean it does not directly contribute to the rise in sea levels.    

But as the ice disappears sunlight "gets absorbed in the ocean, helping to further warm the Earth," Claire Parkinson, a climate scientist at NASA, told AFP in September.    

Thus, with less ice reflecting sunlight, oceans are heated directly.    

Over the last 40 years, the Arctic has also become more of a strategic interest to world powers.    

Less ice in certain areas opened up new maritime routes, which are destined to play a larger role in international trade, meaning a larger financial stake for Arctic state actors.    

The region is also estimated to house 13 percent of the world's oil reserves and 30 percent of undiscovered natural gas deposits.    

Germany's Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) said on Oct. 27 that under current levels of atmospheric CO2 - roughly 400 parts per million - the melting of Arctic sea ice would raise global temperatures by 0.2C.    

That's on top of the 1.5C of warming our current emissions levels have rendered all but inevitable, and the safer cap on global warming aimed for in the Paris climate accord. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  2. Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

    Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  3. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  4. Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

    Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

  5. ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’

    ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’
Recommended
Motifs of ancient artifacts turn into jewelry

Motifs of ancient artifacts turn into jewelry
Thousands of films in archive to be shared with public

Thousands of films in archive to be shared with public
200-pound tortoise is back home after escaping Alabama pen

200-pound tortoise is back home after escaping Alabama pen
Pioneer octogenarian Vietnamese artist gets first solo exhibit

'Pioneer' octogenarian Vietnamese artist gets first solo exhibit

Mamut Art Project enlightens city with its unique show

Mamut Art Project enlightens city with its unique show
Turkish economy to overcome 2020 with minimal damage: Minister

Turkish economy to overcome 2020 with minimal damage: Minister
WORLD Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears

Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears  

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed three people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said on Oct. 29. 
ECONOMY Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.