Architect, earthquake survivor leads reconstruction of childhood neighborhood

Architect, earthquake survivor leads reconstruction of childhood neighborhood

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Architect, earthquake survivor leads reconstruction of childhood neighborhood

A young architect who lost eight relatives in the Feb. 6, 2023, disaster is now spearheading rebuilding efforts in her hometown, helping restore the community where she was raised.

The quakes, described as the “disaster of the century,” struck the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş, where 30-year-old Ünzile Çolak and her family narrowly escaped the collapsed buildings.

Shortly after the catastrophe, she joined reconstruction efforts, determined to prevent similar losses in the future. She is currently overseeing projects in the Doğukent neighborhood, the area of her childhood, which is being rebuilt with 10,050 residential units and 809 commercial spaces.

Çolak works under Emlak Konut, a state-backed real estate development company, ensuring homes are not only safe but also comfortable and reflective of residents’ pre-earthquake lives.

In an interview, Çolak recalled the trauma of the earthquake, which pushed her to rebuild the streets of her youth. “We ran to safety with my family, but I lost eight relatives. Reconstructing Doğukent is indescribably moving. It’s both heartbreaking and a source of pride.”

She added that her role as an architect is a responsibility. “When the reconstruction of the earthquake zone began, I felt I had to contribute. Our goal is to create strong, high-quality homes and vibrant social spaces for residents.”

The new designs incorporate inclusive features, prioritizing children and accessibility for people with disabilities.

 

earthquakes, restoration,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties
Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026
Schools resume classes with national flag theme after winter break

Schools resume classes with national flag theme after winter break
Senior gang figure arrested after extradition from Hungary

Senior gang figure arrested after extradition from Hungary
Turkish fintech CEO indicted in US on fraud, visa charges

Turkish fintech CEO indicted in US on fraud, visa charges
Türkiye’s digital habits mapped as daily internet use surpasses 7 hours

Türkiye’s digital habits mapped as daily internet use surpasses 7 hours
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿