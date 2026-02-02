Architect, earthquake survivor leads reconstruction of childhood neighborhood

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

A young architect who lost eight relatives in the Feb. 6, 2023, disaster is now spearheading rebuilding efforts in her hometown, helping restore the community where she was raised.

The quakes, described as the “disaster of the century,” struck the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş, where 30-year-old Ünzile Çolak and her family narrowly escaped the collapsed buildings.

Shortly after the catastrophe, she joined reconstruction efforts, determined to prevent similar losses in the future. She is currently overseeing projects in the Doğukent neighborhood, the area of her childhood, which is being rebuilt with 10,050 residential units and 809 commercial spaces.

Çolak works under Emlak Konut, a state-backed real estate development company, ensuring homes are not only safe but also comfortable and reflective of residents’ pre-earthquake lives.

In an interview, Çolak recalled the trauma of the earthquake, which pushed her to rebuild the streets of her youth. “We ran to safety with my family, but I lost eight relatives. Reconstructing Doğukent is indescribably moving. It’s both heartbreaking and a source of pride.”

She added that her role as an architect is a responsibility. “When the reconstruction of the earthquake zone began, I felt I had to contribute. Our goal is to create strong, high-quality homes and vibrant social spaces for residents.”

The new designs incorporate inclusive features, prioritizing children and accessibility for people with disabilities.