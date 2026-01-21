Archaeologists trace footsteps of Ice Age humans across southeastern Türkiye

GAZİANTEP
Archaeologists in the southeastern province of Gaziantep are uncovering the million-year-old secrets of the Pleistocene period, also known as the Ice Age, by tracing the migration routes and settlement patterns of the region’s earliest human inhabitants.

As part of the almost three-year-old fieldwork, researchers conduct daily surveys of up to 25 kilometers, examining riverbeds and ancient geological deposits to trace evidence of early human activity.

Through these grueling treks, the team has identified human presence across open landscapes as well as in previously undocumented caves and rock shelters where ancient remains have lain preserved for millennia.

After completing extensive surveys across five key districts since 2023, the team is now preparing to expand its search into other reaches of the province.

Project member Professor Dr. İsmail Baykara from Gaziantep University said the region holds a unique place in Türkiye’s Ice Age research.

He noted that evidence from the Pleistocene period, dating from around 3 million years ago to about 10,000 years ago, is reshaping what is known about Gaziantep’s prehistoric past.

According to the expert, the city was not merely a transit corridor for early humans but a region where communities lived for extended periods.

"During the Pleistocene, Gaziantep offered access to raw materials, water sources and suitable environmental conditions all in one area,” Baykara said.

Analyses of stone tools uncovered during the surveys indicate that the province’s history of human presence may extend back nearly 1 million years, he added.

Some of the caves identified in the city have the potential to significantly influence the established Pleistocene chronology of Anatolia, according to Baykara.

These findings are also crucial for understanding human activity before the transition to the Neolithic period.

 

