Archaeologists to unveil secrets of Mongol palace in Van

VAN

A team of Turkish and Mongolian scientists is preparing to start archaeological excavations at the remains of a summer palace and settlement built by a Mongol ruler in the southeastern province of Van's Çaldıran district.

Academics from the İzmir Katip Çelebi University and the Turkology Research Institute at the Mongolian State University of Education have completed surface surveys at the site, paving the way for this full-scale excavation.

The discovery sparked significant interest in both nations, especially following the visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to Van, where he personally examined the historical remains.

The excavations, scheduled to begin in June, aim to shed light on the history of the palace, constructed between 1260 and 1265 under the reign of Hulegu Khan, the first khan of the Ilkhanate. Thus, they are expected to offer valuable insights into the Ilkhanate’s architectural style, administration and daily life.

The Ilkhanate played a crucial role in the region’s history, influencing trade, administration and culture.

Under Hulegu's leadership, the Mongols devastated Damascus and stormed and destroyed Baghdad, bringing an end to the Islamic Golden Age, ending the Abbasid Dynasty and causing a shift of Islamic influence to the Mamluk Sultanate in Cairo.

The Ilkhanate was devastated by the Black Death in the 1330s. The khanate disintegrated after Abu Sa'id Bahadur Khan, the final ilkhan, passed away in 1335.