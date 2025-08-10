Application launched to help consumers compare grocery prices

ISTANBUL

A new mobile application, designed to help consumers compare grocery prices at retail chains, has been launched.

The application, called “Market Price” (Market Fiyatı), is now available on Google Play and App Store platforms.

With the new application, consumers will be able to compare prices at supermarkets located near their current location, said Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır.

Kacır stated that the application was developed by TÜBİTAK (the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye) and launched with the support of the Trade Ministry and the Central Bank.

“We continue to take effective steps to resolutely combat exorbitant and unfair prices, and to utilize advancing technology for this purpose, continuing our efforts to establish a fair market with next-generation solutions,” Trade Minister Ömer Bolat wrote on X.

Through this application, consumers will be able to view and compare prices at different markets, thus accessing the most affordable products, he said.

“In our fight against exorbitant prices and those seeking unjust profits, another significant step forward will be achieved,” Bolat added.