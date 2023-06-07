Apple unveils Vision Pro, its $3,500 headset

Apple unveils Vision Pro, its $3,500 headset

CUPERTINO

Apple on June 5 unveiled its first mixed reality headset, challenging Facebook-owner Meta in a market that has yet to tempt users beyond video gamers and tech geeks.

The release was the most significant product launch by the iPhone maker since it unveiled the Apple Watch in 2015.

The Vision Pro, which was generally well received, will cost a hefty $3,499 and be available early next year in the United States only, the company said.

"There are certain products that shift the way we look at technology and the role it plays in our lives," said Apple CEO Tim Cook as he unveiled the sleek VR device that resembled ski goggles.

"We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary product with the performance, immersion and capability that only Apple can deliver," he added.

The headgear, which Apple referred to as a spatial computer, was introduced at the close of an Apple event in Cupertino, California in which the company announced a long list of product updates.

The product has been in development at Apple for years, and will focus on gaming, streaming video and conferencing.

Company executives insisted that the Vision Pro offers an unchallenged experience, making the hard sell on tech that has yet to win the hearts of the greater public.

Unlike its rivals, the Vision Pro delivers mixed reality technology that "clearly situates the user in their environment," said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Yory Wurmser.

