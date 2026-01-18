Appetite for luxury cars, watches in Türkiye stay strong in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s luxury automotive and luxury watch markets both experienced remarkable growth in 2025, underscoring a rising appetite for premium products.

The automotive sector, which closed the year with record overall sales, saw luxury segments expand significantly.

Out of 1.08 million cars sold nationwide, the “D,” “E” and “F” luxury classes accounted for 188,000 units, up from 140,000 in 2024.

Premium brands such as Porsche, Maserati, Jaguar, Land Rover and Lexus all enjoyed strong momentum, while Porsche alone sold 1,207 vehicles.

Ultra-luxury brands also made their mark: Aston Martin sold 35 cars, Bentley 38, Ferrari 25 and Lamborghini 28. Chinese luxury brand Hongqi more than doubled its sales to 35 units, while Alpine surged from just 8 cars in 2024 to 146 in 2025.

BMW led the luxury league with 33,992 sales, followed closely by Mercedes with 33,374, Audi with 24,832 and Volvo with 15,225.

The appetite for high-end timepieces mirrored this trend.

Sales of prestigious watchmakers, including Patek Philippe, Rolex, Richard Mille, Cartier and Omega, surpassed 15 billion Turkish Liras ($347 million) in 2025, representing an estimated 8 percent increase over the previous year.

With prices ranging between 10,000 and 50,000 euros, these watches continue to attract strong demand, and some models — particularly from Rolex — are subject to waiting lists.