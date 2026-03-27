Antique dealers warn buyers: ‘Not everything old is antique’

GAZİANTEP

Antique dealers in southeastern Türkiye are warning collectors and buyers about misleading sales practices, as ordinary old household items are increasingly marketed as “antiques” with high prices on online platforms.

According to local experts, products such as cups, curtains and other items dating back only a few decades are being sold as nostalgic or antique pieces by unqualified sellers, often through social media auctions or digital marketplaces.

The trend has led to growing concern among professionals, who say that many buyers — especially enthusiasts — are being misled into paying far above the actual value of such items.

“People should avoid purchasing from non-experts and always do proper research,” said Menderes Kaya, a 65-year-old antique dealer who has been in the trade since childhood. He emphasized that objects from the 1970s or 1980s cannot be considered antiques.

Kaya underlined that antiques must meet specific criteria, including age, rarity and craftsmanship. “For an item to be classified as an antique, it must be both old and rare, and it should carry artistic or handcrafted value,” he said, advising buyers to consult specialists before making purchases.

He also noted that many items are falsely presented as original, while in reality they are reproductions or imitations made with cheaper materials. “Some pieces may appear authentic in photos, but they are not. Sellers should clearly state if an item is a replica,” he added.

Highlighting traditional craftsmanship, Kaya said genuine antiques often involve intricate techniques such as gold or silver inlay on metal or wood, particularly in historical Ottoman-era objects.

Experts also pointed out that an item typically needs to be at least 100 years old to qualify as an antique, adding that mass-produced or recently modified items should not be sold under that label.