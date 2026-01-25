Anti-terror panel pushes ahead as sessions adjourn

ANKARA
A parliamentary commission tasked with steering the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative will continue drafting its final report this week, even as the general assembly moves toward a de facto recess for the school semester break.

While lawmakers had previously scheduled a full week of legislative sessions, the plenary is expected to meet only for formalities as many lawmakers depart for the mid-term holidays. However, the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission will remain in session to synthesize party submissions into a unified document.

The commission’s work is the culmination of more than a year for the peace bid. Following a call for disarmament from jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, the terror group began a phased withdrawal from Turkish territory in late October.

A first batch of members burned their weapons in July, and the organization said it was withdrawing from Turkish territory in late October.

While the commission’s original mandate was set to expire at the end of 2025, it was granted a two-month extension to finalize its findings. The group has met 20 times, hearing testimony from cabinet ministers, legal experts, civil society organizations and the families of fallen soldiers.

A cross-party delegation visited Öcalan on the İmralı prison island on Nov. 24, but members of the CHP and the New Path bloc declined to join the AKP, MHP and DEM Party representatives for the visit.

The İYİ (Good) Party remains the only major political faction to boycott the initiative entirely, refusing to send members to the commission.

 

