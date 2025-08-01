Anti-terror commission to begin its works on Aug 5

Anti-terror commission to begin its works on Aug 5

ANKARA
Anti-terror commission to begin its works on Aug 5

A parliamentary panel to address legal and political aspects of the "terror-free Türkiye" project will hold its meeting on Aug. 5 upon the invitation of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

Representatives of the political parties will come together to decide on the name and modalities of the parliamentary commission during their first meeting next week.

Political parties represented at the parliament, except for the İYİ (Good) Party, have submitted the names of the panel members on July 31. The panel will be composed of 51 members, but due to the İYİ Party’s absence, it will meet with 48 members.

The panel will work during the summer and try to address some important legal and political aspects of the terror-free Türkiye project after PKK decided to disarm and dissolve. The panel will outline what kind of amendments on key bills are needed and will make proposals to parliament.

During the first meeting, Kurtulmuş will make the opening statement and will give the floor to the representatives of the political parties.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will have 21 seats, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) 10, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) will have each four members on the panel.

The New Path Party will have three seats, and other political parties will have one representative on the commission.

In a statement on May 12, PKK declared that it had ended its four-decade-old terrorism activities against Türkiye, and a group of 30 members dropped their weapons in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq in early July.

anti terrorism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

    Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

  2. Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

    Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

  3. US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

    US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

  4. Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

    Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

  5. Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

    Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September
Recommended
Bosphorus’ key vehicle ferry route marks final voyage

Bosphorus’ key vehicle ferry route marks final voyage
Hot air balloon tours offer sky-high view of Antalya’s rich heritage

Hot air balloon tours offer sky-high view of Antalya’s rich heritage
Israel’s moves to expel Gazans, annex West Bank unacceptable: FM Fidan

Israel’s moves to expel Gazans, annex West Bank unacceptable: FM Fidan
Erdoğan urges Gaza ceasefire, reaffirms support for 1967-based Palestinian state

Erdoğan urges Gaza ceasefire, reaffirms support for 1967-based Palestinian state
Rain to sweep across Türkiye as temperatures ease

Rain to sweep across Türkiye as temperatures ease
Türkiye limits university admissions to boost quality in fields

Türkiye limits university admissions to boost quality in fields
Türkiye launches national effort to combat food waste

Türkiye launches national effort to combat food waste
WORLD US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

President Donald Trump's special envoy promised a plan to deliver more food to Gaza after inspecting a U.S.-backed distribution centre on Friday, as the United Nations said Israeli forces had killed hundreds of hungry Palestinians waiting for aid over the past two months.
ECONOMY Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat declared July 2025 a "record-breaking month" for Türkiye's exports, with shipments reaching an all-time high of $25 billion, up 11 percent from last year, while the trade deficit narrowed by 12.1 percent amid controlled import growth.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿