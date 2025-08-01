Anti-terror commission to begin its works on Aug 5

ANKARA

A parliamentary panel to address legal and political aspects of the "terror-free Türkiye" project will hold its meeting on Aug. 5 upon the invitation of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

Representatives of the political parties will come together to decide on the name and modalities of the parliamentary commission during their first meeting next week.

Political parties represented at the parliament, except for the İYİ (Good) Party, have submitted the names of the panel members on July 31. The panel will be composed of 51 members, but due to the İYİ Party’s absence, it will meet with 48 members.

The panel will work during the summer and try to address some important legal and political aspects of the terror-free Türkiye project after PKK decided to disarm and dissolve. The panel will outline what kind of amendments on key bills are needed and will make proposals to parliament.

During the first meeting, Kurtulmuş will make the opening statement and will give the floor to the representatives of the political parties.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will have 21 seats, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) 10, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) will have each four members on the panel.

The New Path Party will have three seats, and other political parties will have one representative on the commission.

In a statement on May 12, PKK declared that it had ended its four-decade-old terrorism activities against Türkiye, and a group of 30 members dropped their weapons in a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq in early July.