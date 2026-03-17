Anti-racism top agenda for Turkish-origin candidates in Dutch local elections

ISTANBUL

Candidates of Turkish origin running in the Netherlands’ municipal elections on March 17 have placed the fight against racism and discrimination at the forefront of their campaigns, warning that structural inequality, housing shortages and rising living costs are disproportionately affecting minority communities.

As voters prepare to head to the polls nationwide, candidates from different political parties told reporters that the elections carry particular significance for Turkish-origin citizens and other minority groups.

Eylem Köseoğlu, the lead candidate of the GreenLeft–Labour alliance (GL–PvdA) in Zaanstad, highlighted concerns over targeted housing inspections in neighborhoods with large migrant populations.

She argued that such practices risk undermining trust in public institutions, stating that “equal treatment is essential.”

Köseoğlu described structural discrimination as one of the country’s most pressing challenges and warned that increasingly divisive political rhetoric is normalizing exclusionary attitudes.

If elected, she pledged to introduce oversight mechanisms to detect discrimination in the housing sector and to establish accessible reporting systems for affected residents.

In Amsterdam, DENK Party candidate Numan Yılmaz pointed to the housing crisis and cost of living as key voter concerns, particularly among young people struggling to find affordable accommodation.

“Homes are either too expensive or too small — almost like cages,” he said. Yılmaz also warned of declining voter turnout, noting that participation in some districts has dropped to as low as 18 percent, limiting minority representation in local councils.

He called for stronger sanctions against racism, arguing that weak penalties embolden discriminatory behavior, and advocated continued support for mother-tongue education initiatives.

Fatma Aktaş, a Christian Democrat Appeal (CDA) candidate in The Hague, underscored worsening economic conditions, estimating that around 40,000 residents are living near the poverty line.

She emphasized that social support mechanisms often fail to reach those in need and warned that institutional racism persists without sufficient oversight.

Aktaş called for cross-party cooperation, education programs to address prejudice and greater civic participation, particularly among young women, stressing that inclusive governance is essential for a resilient society.