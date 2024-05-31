Antalya’s arid lands yield exquisite pistachios

Antalya’s arid lands yield exquisite pistachios

ANTALYA
Antalya’s arid lands yield exquisite pistachios

In a drought-ridden district of Antalya in the country’s south, producers have harnessed their unproductive and fallow lands by cultivating Gaziantep's renowned pistachios, optimizing yields and attracting more farmers towards pistachio cultivation.

The Antalya Municipality's agricultural office was engaged in exploring alternative crop varieties for producers in the Korkuteli district. Given the scarcity of water and the increasing temperatures due to climate change in Korkuteli, pistachio cultivation has been explored as a viable option.

In addition to soil and water analyses, consultations were held with producers from the southeastern cities of Gaziantep, Siirt and Mardin.

Saplings brought from these regions were experimentally planted, and their adaptability to the climate was observed. The municipality initiated a project to grant 20 saplings per hectare, distributing 8,000 saplings last year.

Following feedback from productive farmers, the municipality increased the grant amount, providing necessary support for maintenance and cultivation.

Saadet Tuğrul Ay, a senior official from the municipality, stated that there are currently 500 waiting producers, expressing their intention to utilize untapped lands in the city.

"We aim to benefit from unused areas for cultivation. The saplings we planted thrive without irrigation. Climate change and drought are our main concerns. Our climate is more humid and our soil is more fertile. We observed that pistachios grow more easily here compared to Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa. Our farmers show keen interest."

Ali Şevkan, who has been farming for 35 years, shared his experience of starting to yield from the saplings they planted for experimentation. "The climatic conditions are favorable now... Seeing the fruits on the trees brings me joy. Last year, the yield was low, but the taste was exquisite.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine
Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM
CHP leader denies intention to run for presidency

CHP leader denies intention to run for presidency
At least two irregular migrants die off Turkish coast

At least two irregular migrants die off Turkish coast
Interior minister vows to catch big fish amid police probe

Interior minister vows to catch 'big fish' amid police probe
İYİ Party MP resigns from the party

İYİ Party MP resigns from the party
Overindulgent parenting leads to more aggressive children: Expert

Overindulgent parenting leads to more aggressive children: Expert
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿