Antalya welcomed 13.4 million tourists last year

Antalya welcomed 13.4 million tourists last year

ANTALYA
Antalya welcomed 13.4 million tourists last year

Some 13.4 million foreign tourists arrived in Antalya by air last year, marking a 48 percent increase from 2021.

Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, reached those numbers despite the fallout from the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

“Foreign tourist visits to the city last year surpassed the combined number of visitors in 2020 and 2021,” Governor Ersin Yazıcı told Demirören News Agency, noting that in terms of arrivals by air 2022 was the second-best year after 2019, when Antalya hosted 15.64 million foreign holidaymakers.

Due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel and tourism industries, 3.4 million foreigners visited Antalya in 2020 and a little more than 9 million in 2021.

“During the pandemic, we continued to welcome tourists in 2020 and 2021. The Safe Tourism Certificate program paid off this year [2022],” said Yazıcı.

Last month, the number of visitors climbed 52 percent from a year ago to nearly 228,000, which marked an all-time-high December figure, according to the governor.

In 2021, 1.5 million Ukrainians vacationed in Antalya but almost there were no tourist visits from Ukraine, due to the war this year, Yazıcı said.

Russians constituted the largest group of foreign visitors, accounting for 23.6 percent of all arrivals. Last year, 3 million Russians came to Antalya, according to the governor.

Some 2.8 million German nationals and 1.15 million Britons visited the city last year, followed by Polish at 765,000 and Dutch tourists at 443,000.

“Antalya attracted more tourists from the U.K., Germany, France and the Netherlands in 2022 than the previous years,” Yazıcı said.

Antalya targets to lure 17 million foreign tourists in 2023, he added. “Our talks with hoteliers, tour operators and airline companies suggest that tourism activity could be even stronger and the 17 million tourist target may be exceeded unless some adverse global development occurs,” Yazıcı said.

Turkey, Türkiye, Economy,

WORLD Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker
LATEST NEWS

  1. Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

    Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

  2. Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89

    Russia says toll from Ukraine strike rises to 89

  3. Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

    Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

  4. South Korea’s lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, Moon

    South Korea’s lunar orbiter sends photos of Earth, Moon

  5. Harry sees ‘no willingness to reconcile’ in royal rift

    Harry sees ‘no willingness to reconcile’ in royal rift
Recommended
Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiyes gas terminals

Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals
Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023

Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023
Tesla sells record 1.3 million vehicles last year

Tesla sells record 1.3 million vehicles last year
Gov’t to announce housing project for mid-income group

Gov’t to announce housing project for mid-income group
Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe last year

Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe last year
Companies keep eye on financing, costs in 2023

Companies keep eye on financing, costs in 2023
WORLD Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

Chaos as US House adjourns without choosing speaker

The new US Congress was plunged into disarray Tuesday as renegade right-wing Republicans blocked favorite Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker of the House of Representatives in a series of humiliating votes seen as a rebuke to the party establishment.

ECONOMY Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiyes gas terminals

Bulgaria signs deal to use Türkiye's gas terminals

Bulgaria on Jan. 3 gained access to Türkiye’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.