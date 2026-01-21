Antalya State Opera and Ballet to open 2026 with ‘Tria’

Antalya State Opera and Ballet to open 2026 with ‘Tria’

ANTALYA
Antalya State Opera and Ballet to open 2026 with ‘Tria’

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) will present its first premiere of 2026 with “Tria,” the season’s only modern dance production.

According to a statement from the Antalya State Opera and Ballet, the two-act work will premiere on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Haşim İşcan Cultural Center Opera Stage.

The production will be staged for a second time on the evening of Jan. 27 and will meet audiences in a total of six performances this season.

“Tria” brings together three separate works by three choreographers from İstanbul, Helsinki and Seoul on the same stage. The choreographies “Koz” by Alper Marangoz, “Fragment” by Emrecan Tanış and “This is Your Life” by Young Soon Hue convey fundamental human emotions through the language of contemporary dance.

In the production, where emotion takes precedence over narrative and the body over story, feelings such as anger, fear, anxiety, love and longing are made visible through modern dance. With the coming together of the three works, the inner journey of modern individuals shaped around shared emotions gains a cohesive structure on stage.

The set design and arrangement are by Çağda Çitkaya, costume design and arrangement by Gülay Korkut and lighting design by Mustafa Eski.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says NATO agreed to framework of Arctic deal

Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

    Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

  2. Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe

    Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe

  3. Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February

    Türkiye expects 1st Eurofighter jets by end of February

  4. Syria army enters Al-Hol camp as US says SDF role ‘expired’

    Syria army enters Al-Hol camp as US says SDF role ‘expired’

  5. Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board

    Fidan to attend Davos signing for Gaza peace board
Recommended
Ancient megafauna fossils recreated with 3D technology

Ancient megafauna fossils recreated with 3D technology
Monastery revives culture and arts scene

Monastery revives culture and arts scene
Antarctic penguin breeding is heating up sooner

Antarctic penguin breeding is heating up sooner
Choir conductors to be trained at master class

Choir conductors to be trained at master class
Sri Lanka unveils a rare purple star sapphire

Sri Lanka unveils a rare purple star sapphire
‘Village of Ballets’ most awarded short documentary of 2025

‘Village of Ballets’ most awarded short documentary of 2025
WORLD Trump says NATO agreed to framework of Arctic deal

Trump says NATO agreed to 'framework' of Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced on Jan. 21 that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over U.S. control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework of a future deal’ on Arctic security.
ECONOMY Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Energy minister announces record electricity production in 2025

Türkiye achieved a historic milestone in 2025 with 362,992 gigawatt-hours of electricity production, marking an all-time high, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated.

SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿