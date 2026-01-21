Antalya State Opera and Ballet to open 2026 with ‘Tria’

ANTALYA

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) will present its first premiere of 2026 with “Tria,” the season’s only modern dance production.

According to a statement from the Antalya State Opera and Ballet, the two-act work will premiere on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Haşim İşcan Cultural Center Opera Stage.

The production will be staged for a second time on the evening of Jan. 27 and will meet audiences in a total of six performances this season.

“Tria” brings together three separate works by three choreographers from İstanbul, Helsinki and Seoul on the same stage. The choreographies “Koz” by Alper Marangoz, “Fragment” by Emrecan Tanış and “This is Your Life” by Young Soon Hue convey fundamental human emotions through the language of contemporary dance.

In the production, where emotion takes precedence over narrative and the body over story, feelings such as anger, fear, anxiety, love and longing are made visible through modern dance. With the coming together of the three works, the inner journey of modern individuals shaped around shared emotions gains a cohesive structure on stage.

The set design and arrangement are by Çağda Çitkaya, costume design and arrangement by Gülay Korkut and lighting design by Mustafa Eski.