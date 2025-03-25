Antalya seeks to rise as int’l gymnastics training hub

ANTALYA

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya is not only solidifying its reputation as a premier tourism destination but is also emerging in the global gymnastics scene, with ambitions to become a major international training hub, according to an official.

Olympic gymnastics champion team China, as well as Russia and Bulgaria, will hold training camps in Antalya, Türkiye Gymnastics Federation head Suat Çelen told the press during the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup event in the city.

Highlighting the event’s role in promoting both the nation and Antalya, Çelen said, “We have previously hosted the European senior championships and the world junior championships. Antalya has become a recognized city in global gymnastics, thanks in large part to the Youth and Sports Ministry’s investment in gymnastics facility. Our goal is to make Antalya an international training hub for gymnastics.”

Notably, elite gymnasts from China, Japan and the United States — three of the world's top gymnastics nations — are participating in the tournament, Çelen noted. The major event, which grants Olympic qualification points, will be hosted in Antalya for four consecutive years.

Çelen noted that athletes and coaches visiting Antalya on the occasion of the event are impressed by the city's natural beauty and facilities.

“We want to turn this into an advantage. This championship will continue to grow every year, attracting more national teams for training camps,” he said, noting that they are in discussions with multiple countries. “Antalya’s world-class gymnastics hall, high-quality sports facilities, excellent hotel services and Turkish hospitality are key factors drawing international teams here.”

Beyond its contribution to tourism, Çelen pointed out that visiting athletes also promote Antalya through their social media, showcasing its historical and natural attractions.

He also emphasized the country’s growing expertise in hosting international sporting events, noting that therefore the world's leading gymnastics nations continue to participate in events held in Türkiye.

Known for its pristine beaches, luxury resorts and historic landmarks, the coastal paradise of Antalya attracts a high number of visitors each year.

During January-February, the city welcomed around 372,454 foreign tourists, according to the latest numbers from the Tourism and Culture Ministry on March 21.