Antalya pet owners seek insurance amid rising vet costs

ANTALYA
In response to the escalating veterinary expenses, pet owners in the southern tourism hub of Antalya are increasingly turning to specialized health insurance for their cats and dogs.

The trend comes as the city witnesses a surge in demands for insurance policies designed to alleviate the financial burden associated with pet care.

Under the regulations, both cats and dogs are mandated to have all their vaccinations and possess an identification card.

However, the mounting costs of medical treatments have led pet owners to explore private insurance options, offering coverage in the event of accidents, loss, or illness.

Azmi Karakoyunlu, deputy head of Antalya Insurance Agents Association, noted that the policies, although recently introduced, have generated immense interest, with around 2,000 requests recorded in Antalya.

Explaining the coverage details, Karakoyunlu stated that an annual payment of 1,200 Turkish Liras ($40) entitles pet owners to insurance covering up to 7,000 liras ($250) for medicine, treatment and care expenses. Additionally, the policy provides 5,000 liras ($180) in coverage for damages that might occur to third parties due to the insured pets.

Insurance provider Ahmet Borcak also said he issues an average of 35 policies each month for cats and dogs, indicating the growing popularity of such insurance plans among pet owners in Antalya.

