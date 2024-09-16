Antalya kicks off International Aspendos Opera, Ballet Festival

ANTALYA

The curtains have opened for the 31st International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, held at the historic Aspendos Ancient Theater, with a performance of Guiseppe Verdi’s opera, “Aida.”

Organized by the Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, the event drew significant attention from art enthusiasts, with nearly 3,000 spectators attending the first night.

The festival was inaugurated with a speech by Tan Sağtürk, the directorate’s general director, and welcomed notable attendees, including Gita Kadambi, general director of the Finnish State Opera and Ballet, Riitta Kaivosoja from the Finnish Education and Culture Ministry and Henrik Dahl, chairman of the Board of Directors of Denmark Opera Hedeland.

“Aida” offered a mesmerizing experience for the audience, capturing the atmosphere of the Aspendos Ancient Theater.

The artists received a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

The festival will continue through the end of September, with highlights including the “Opera Gala Night” on September 16 at 9 p.m., featuring performances by sopranos Çiğdem Soyarslan and Dilan Ayata, mezzo-soprano Ezgi Karakaya, baritone Faik Mansuroğlu and tenor Mert Süngü.

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Lorenzo Castriota Skanderbeg, will accompany the soloists, performing a wide selection from the works of Puccini, Verdi, Mozart, Lehar, Gounod, Cilea, Bizet, Rossini, Mascani and Donizetti.

Tickets for other concerts and festival events are now available at Antalya State Opera and Ballet box offices and online.

One of the Festival’s most anticipated events is a performance of the ballet “Swan Lake,” staged by the Izmir State Opera and Ballet.

The ballet will take place on Sept. 20 at 9 p.m., directed by A. Volkan Ersoy and G. Armağan Davran.

The piece, composed by Tchaikovsky and choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, tells the story of Prince Seigfried and Princess Odette, who is transformed into a swan by the magician Rothbart.

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, led by Tolga Taviş, will provide the musical accompaniment.

The set design is by Gürcan Kubilay, the costume design by Savaş Camgöz and the lighting design by Fuat Gök.

Astana Ballet Theater will perform on Sept. 22 at 9 p.m., showcasing a blend of classical, modern and folkloric dance styles with their productions “Carmen” and “Tango Fire.”

Directed by world-renowned choreographers Alberto Alonso and Ricardo Amarante, the troupe’s performances will feature both flamenco and tango influences.

The festival will conclude on Sept. 26 with the opera “Tosca,” staged by Antalya State Opera and Ballet.

The production will feature famous tenor Paolo Lardizzone as Cavaradossi, along with performances by Nurdan Küçükekmekçi as Floria Tosca, Serhat Konukman as Baron Scarpia, Alaaddin Ataseven as Cesare Angelotti and M. Yusuf Yıldız as Sciarrone.

The set and costume design will be handled by Gülden Sayıl, with lighting by Mustafa Eski and choreography by Özge Ay.