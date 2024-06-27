Antalya joins renowned Cittaslow network

The Mediterranean province of Antalya has become a member of the Cittaslow network, joining 291 other cities worldwide.

By joining the movement, Antalya aims to foster sustainable development and strengthen international cooperation, thus improving its quality of life and global recognition as an eco-friendly city.

The 2024 Cittaslow International General Assembly took place in Città Sant'Angelo, Italy, from June 20-23. The event gathered representatives, mayors, local government officials and community leaders from around the globe. This year's assembly welcomed over 200 delegates from 30 countries, including senior representatives from various Cittaslow districts across the world. Key topics discussed included sustainable urban development, tourism, environmental initiatives and economic sustainability.

Lokman Atasoy, the advisor to Antalya’s mayor, emphasized that this membership is just the beginning, expressing optimism about achieving greater accomplishments together. He highlighted that the results reflect the commitment of Mayor Muhittin Böcek to nature and vowed to continue on this path with determination.

During the assembly, the western province of Muğla’s Finike Municipality, another Cittaslow member from Türkiye, was awarded for its social solidarity project titled 'You Are Not Alone.'

Founded in Italy in 1999, Cittaslow combines the Italian word "Città" and the English word "Slow," meaning "Calm City."

Meanwhile, more than 20 regions in Türkiye are included in this network.

