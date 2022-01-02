Antalya hosts over 9 million tourists in 2021

  • January 02 2022 17:37:00

Antalya hosts over 9 million tourists in 2021

Antalya hosts over 9 million tourists in 2021

Antalya, one of Turkey’s major holiday hotspots on the Mediterranean coast, hosted a little more than 9 million foreign tourists in 2021.

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global tourism and travel, only 3.5 million holidaymakers visited the province.

But, thanks to the Safe Tourism Certificate program and intensive vaccinations at accommodation facilities, Antalya managed to increase the number of international tourists by a staggering 164 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year, said a statement issued by the Antalya Governor’s Office.

Data from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism showed that in December 2021 alone, nearly 62,000 holidaymakers arrived in Antalya, which marked a 213 percent increase from the same month of 2020 and the third highest figure on record for the month.

From January to December, Russians topped the list of foreign visitors at 3.4 million, which accounted for 41 percent of all international tourist arrivals in the city. Last year, 1.3 million Ukrainians and another 1.3 million German nationals visited Antalya.

Polish tourists ranked fourth in the list at 417,000 people, followed by Kazakhs, Romanians, Belarussians, and Dutch people.

Almost all foreign tourists entered the city via the Antalya - 8.98 million - and Gazipaşa – 108,000 – airports, while only 3,500 visitors arrived through cruise liners.

TURKEY Turkish baby boomers catch up to Gen Z in internet usage

Turkish baby boomers catch up to Gen Z in internet usage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

    Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

  2. Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan arrested in Greece

    Turkish-Armenian writer Sevan Nişanyan arrested in Greece

  3. Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

    Mountaineer who unfurled Turkish Cypriot flag in Antarctica dies

  4. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

  5. ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

    ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’
Recommended
Turkish baby boomers catch up to Gen Z in internet usage

Turkish baby boomers catch up to Gen Z in internet usage
Minister pleads with public to stick to anti-virus rules

Minister pleads with public to stick to anti-virus rules
Court halts Bolu municipality’s controversial policies

Court halts Bolu municipality’s controversial policies

In Mersin, a small community celebrates Christmas

In Mersin, a small community celebrates Christmas
Student falls from touristic train while taking photo

Student falls from touristic train while taking photo
Nostalgic pharmacy in Istanbul ‘healing’ for more than a century

Nostalgic pharmacy in Istanbul ‘healing’ for more than a century
WORLD Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

Germany has shut down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power.

ECONOMY Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Electricity production capacity in Turkey increased by 2.7 percent in October 2021 on an annual basis, according to a monthly report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.