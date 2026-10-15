Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival unveils 63rd edition

ANTALYA

A press conference unvelied the upcoming festival, set for Oct 13 - 31. (AA Photo)

The 63rd International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, themed “Always” this year, was introduced at a press conference ahead of its Oct. 24-31 program in the southern province of Antalya.



Hosted by Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, the festival will bring together filmmakers and moviegoers for a week of screenings, discussions and events celebrating cinema.



Speaking at the press conference, acting Metropolitan Mayor Büşra Özdemir said preparations were underway for another festival week filled with films and cinema professionals.



She explained that this year’s theme, “Always,” reflected the festival’s enduring commitment to cinema and its determination to carry the long-established tradition into the future.



Özdemir said the festival would open with its traditional cortege on Oct. 24, followed by the opening ceremony at Antalya Sports Hall on the same day. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony at the Glass Pyramid on Oct. 31.



Ticket prices will remain symbolic, with children’s films screened free of charge. Discounted tickets will cost 20 Turkish Liras, while full-price tickets will be sold for 50 liras.



Özdemir also highlighted the special selection, organized for the second consecutive year, giving a platform to filmmakers from countries affected by war. The program will feature films from Iran, Palestine, Ukraine and Lebanon.



The festival will present honorary, achievement and special awards to established and emerging artists this year.



Veteran actors Tilbe Saran and Menderes Samancılar will receive Honorary Awards, while Suzan Kardeş and producer Abdurrahman Keskiner will be presented with Achievement Awards in recognition of their careers spanning half a century.



Actors Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu and Leyla Cabas will receive the Young Filmmaker Achievement Award. Özdemir praised Cabas for her striking performance early in her career.



Derviş Zaim, head of the jury for the National Feature Film Competition, said holding the festival’s 63rd edition was highly significant and that the event made major contributions to Turkish cinema.



Festival Director Deniz Yavuz said the award for best film in the National Feature Film Competition would amount to 5 million liras this year, with total prize money reaching 11 million liras.



According to Yavuz, audiences would have the opportunity to watch 41 international films during the festival. Forty of the films will have their Turkish premieres, while 13 will compete for the Golden Orange statuette.