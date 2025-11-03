Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival presents awards

ANTALYA

The 62nd Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival concluded with a red-carpet ceremony and an emotional award night at the Cam Piramit Convention and Exhibition Center, hosted by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality.

The festival, which began on Oct. 24, featured screenings, panels and Q&A sessions with filmmakers. The closing night brought together leading names from Türkiye’s cinema and television world, who graced the red carpet before the ceremony.

Ömer Vargı, head of the National Feature Film Competition jury, said they had watched and evaluated all films with great care. “No matter what, it’s very important that these films are being watched. This year, we also had student films in the competition,” he said. Jury member Beren Saat added that participation in the festival was high and the films were enjoyable to watch. “I feel very comfortable about the awards. Many debut films were screened, and I believe new talents will be discovered this year,” she said.

The closing ceremony also paid tribute to late Yeşilçam legend Engin Çağlar, who passed away in a traffic accident at the age of 85 earlier on the same day.

Speaking at the event, Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Büşra Özdemir said the festival was “not only a finale but a celebration of hope, effort and dreams.”

“For 62 years, Antalya has spoken the language of art,” she said. “Every film, every director, every story reminds us that art is hope. The Golden Orange symbolizes faith and perseverance; it is the story of those who believe in cinema and leave their mark on the future.”

National awards

In the National Feature Film Competition, Seyfettin Tokmak’s “Tavşan İmparatorluğu” (Empire of the Rabbits) dominated the night, winning seven awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.

Tokmak described the night as “like a miracle,” adding, “Am I dying or dreaming? I’m overwhelmed by so many emotions.”

Leyla Tanlar won Best Actress for “Erken Kış” (Early Winter), while Yetkin Dikinciler took home Best Actor for “Parçalı Yıllar” (Broken Years). Yıldız Kültür earned Best Supporting Actress for Kanto and Sermet Yeşil won Best Supporting Actor for “Empire of the Rabbits.”

The Cahide Sonku Award went to Bilge Şen and Ezgi Yaren Karademir for “Broken Years” and to Nanaz Bahram, art director of “Bağlar, Kökler ve Tutkular” (Bonds, Roots and Passions).

Other awards included Best Editing for “Noir” (Şöhret Tandoğdu and Deniz Çizmeci), Best Music for “Broken Years” (İrsel Çivit) and Best Screenplay for “Sahibinden Rahmet” (Grace for Sale) (Gözde Yetişkin and Emre Sert). The film also received the Behlül Dal Best First Film Award.

The Dr. Avni Tolunay Jury Special Award went to “Aldığımız Nefes” (As We Breath) by Şeyhmus Altun and Fevziye Hazal Yazan, while the Festival Honor Award was presented to Öykü Karayel.

International awards

In the International Feature Film Competition, Best Film went to “A Poet,” which also brought Best Actor honors to Ubeimar Rios. Lea Drucker won Best Actress for “Adam’s Sake,” and the Best Director Award was presented to Tereza Nvotova for Father. The Jury Special Award went to “Divine Comedy.”

In the documentary and short film categories, Tayfun Belet’s “Like a Novel” won Best Documentary, Rıza Oylum’s “Homeless but Native” received the Documentary Jury Special Award, and Deniz Koloş’s “Till Death Do Us Part” was named Best Short Film.