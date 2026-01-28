Antalya authorities mobilize amid severe rain, tornado damage

The southern province of Antalya is grappling with extensive flooding and tornado destruction due to harsh weather conditions, as municipal and emergency teams carry out nonstop operations and damage evaluations.

The Antalya Municipality deployed 714 personnel with 374 vehicles, including firefighters, water management teams and units from various departments, to respond to the crisis.

According to the State Meteorological Service, Dösemealtı and Konyaaltı districts received 68.8 millimeters of rain within 24 hours.

Rescue teams, supported by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, evacuated 100 people stranded by floods and responded to 95 incidents across the city.

Efforts included clearing storm drains, maintaining underpasses and ensuring traffic flow in flooded areas. Firefighters also responded to numerous emergency calls, addressing 30 entrapments, two landslides and 18 storm-related incidents.

Tornadoes damaged greenhouses, homes and infrastructure in Demre, Finike, Kumluca and Manavgat districts. In Manavgat alone, around 300 decares of farmland were destroyed, uprooting thousands of trees, predominantly olives.

The neighborhoods most affected by the tornado included Mavikent, Beykonak, Kum, Toptaş, and Sarıkavak. The tornado, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain, caused significant damage in agricultural areas.

Several homes suffered roof damage, and energy transmission lines were disrupted, leading to localized power outages. Damage assessment work continues in the area.

Governor Hulusi Şahin surveyed affected neighborhoods in Kumköy and Kundu neighborhoods of the Aksu district, reporting injuries caused by overturned containers and extensive agricultural losses.

In Döşemealtı, intense hail and floods submerged pomegranate and olive orchards, while luxury residences were inundated. Some residents were evacuated from their homes with excavators, while others struggled to enter their homes.

