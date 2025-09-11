Antalya Aquarium draws foreign tourists

ANTALYA

Home to 28,000 fish representing more than 40 species, Antalya Aquarium has firmly secured its place in the itineraries of foreign tourists seeking family entertainment in the southwestern city.

Recognized as Europe’s second-largest and the world’s fifth-largest aquarium, the facility continues to expand its offerings, recently adding 6,150 new fish.

Located just 70 meters from Konyaaltı Beach on a 30-acre site with 15,000 square meters of indoor space, the aquarium showcases marine life from across the globe — from the Indian and Pacific Oceans to the Red Sea, the Mediterranean and even the Amazon.

Since opening in 2012, it has welcomed millions of visitors, averaging around 3,000 guests daily and attracting approximately 100,000 people each month, 60 percent of them foreign tourists.

Beyond the tanks, guests can enjoy a variety of experiences in Antalya, including playing with snow year-round at Snow World, exploring wax replicas of celebrities at the Face2Face Wax Museum, visiting the Wild Life Park or watching immersive films in 4D cinema.

Ufuk Gezgin, general coordinator of the aquarium, said that the aquarium has become a hub for both fun and education. “In August, we hosted more than 3,000 visitors per day. Interest varies seasonally, but foreign visitors are particularly enthusiastic, with sharks drawing the most attention,” he said.

He added that professional divers feed the sharks in front of audiences.

Gezgin emphasized the aquarium’s role in raising environmental awareness, particularly among children.

Collaborations with schools ensure that students learn about marine ecosystems firsthand. He noted that visitors even use the venue for special occasions, from birthday parties to marriage proposals.