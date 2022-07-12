Antalya Airport sets new record for daily flights

  July 12 2022

ANKARA 
The airport in Antalya, a major holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast, saw a record of daily flights on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday, Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.

Antalya Airport hosted 1,034 planes, including 121 domestic and 913 international flights, on July 9, breaking the previous record of 1,026 planes on July 2. This marked the largest traffic at the airport in the post-pandemic period,” Karaismailoğlu said in a written statement.

The daily passenger traffic at the airport, consequently, reached 182,150 people, including 19,066 domestic and 163,084 international travelers, according to the minister.

Antalya Airport served more than 10 million passengers in the first six months of the year, up 143 percent from a year ago.

Some 4.2 million travelers went through the airport in January-June 2021.

Domestic passenger traffic at the airport rose by 73 percent in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period of last year to 2.7 million, while the international passenger tally leaped 186 percent on an annual basis to 7.5 million people, the

General Directorate of Airports Authority (DHMİ) reported last week.

More than 75 million passengers used Türkiye’s airports in January-June, up from 40 million passengers a year ago.

The airports served 36 million domestic passengers, up 44.2 percent year-on-year, while the increase in international passenger traffic was a robust 158 percent year-on-year to 39 million people.

