Antalya aims to elevate diving tourism

ANTALYA

The country’s tourism hub Antalya, which hosted millions of domestic and foreign tourists this year and marked one of its record years, is now aiming to enhance its diving tourism due to the dwindling number of diving enthusiasts, which reached as low as 55,000.

While 80,000 tourists dived at a total of 222 diving spots in the southern province last year, this number dropped to 55,000 in the first nine months of the year. Businesses operating in the city in this field are determined to transform the city into an indispensable diving destination worldwide.

During the season, the city witnesses up to 1,000 dives per day, and to explore the underwater treasures, special tour guides are at hand. Diving companies ensure safety measures are in place, escorting tourists to their chosen diving points with private boats and providing preliminary diving training. Subsequently, the actual dive takes place, accompanied by video and photography sessions underwater.

Diving enthusiasts are particularly drawn to diving spots like the "French Socialite Shipwreck" located off the historic Kaleiçi Yacht Harbor in Antalya, the sunken St. Didier ship from World War II, and the Paris Shipwreck resting at a depth of 25 meters. The Side Underwater Museum also garners considerable interest from tourists.

Ali Sivrikaya, the vice president of a local underwater association, noted that numerous holidaymakers take the plunge once and return to the city each year for dives at different locations, adding that that the average cost of a diving excursion is around $100, with Russian divers being the predominant participants.

The Kemer Hunters, Shooters, Underwater Conservation and Beautification Association noted that local associations and business will bolster the city's alluring diving route with different projects to host more guests.