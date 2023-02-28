‘Ant-Man’ stumbles but still tops box office

‘Ant-Man’ stumbles but still tops box office

LOS ANGELES
‘Ant-Man’ stumbles but still tops box office

Disney’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” fell off a cliff but managed to land on all six feet this weekend, topping the North American box office with an estimated $32.2 million in ticket sales.

Industry analyst Exhibitor Relations said the latest Marvel superhero film was down a sharp 70 percent from its strong opening weekend but still topped the field. Paul Rudd plays the size-changing title ant and alter ego Scott Lang, while Evangeline Lilly is heiress Hope van Dyne and the Wasp.

In second, at $23.1 million, was a new horror comedy with a different sort of star: A drug-crazed bear. Universal’s “Cocaine Bear” is based, if loosely, on the true story of a black bear that finds a large cache of lost cocaine in the Tennessee woods, and eats it.

Chaos, gore and wackiness ensue in a movie that also stars Keri Russell of “Felicity” fame. Exhibitor Relations playfully calls the film “Jaws in the Woods on Crack.”

In third place was another new release, Lionsgate’s “Jesus Revolution,” at $15.5 million. Joel Courtney and Kelsey Grammer star in the story of the Jesus movement in California in the 1960s.

“This is a very good opening for a Christian drama,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. “Critics are generally lukewarm about these movies, but when they work, audiences are enthusiastic, and ‘Jesus Revolution’ is working.”

Fourth spot went to 20th Century’s blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water,” adding a respectable $4.7 million in its 11th week to a global total now over $2.26 billion.

And in fifth, also showing durability in its 10th week in theaters, was Universal’s family-oriented “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” at $4.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were: “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” ($3 million), “Knock at the Cabin” ($1.9 million), “80 for Brady” ($1.8 million), “Missing” ($1 million) and “A Man Called Otto” ($850,000).

 

US, north america,

TÜRKIYE Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts

Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics

    Bahçeli slams opposition over post-quake politics

  2. Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts

    Inspections of some collapsed buildings made ‘on paper’: Experts

  3. Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

    Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

  4. Belarus leader and Putin ally Lukashenko to visit China

    Belarus leader and Putin ally Lukashenko to visit China

  5. UK, EU hail 'new chapter' with deal to fix Brexit trade spat

    UK, EU hail 'new chapter' with deal to fix Brexit trade spat
Recommended
Kiev chef uses food to reclaim culture

Kiev chef uses food to reclaim culture
Ancient city of Anavarza survives major quakes

Ancient city of Anavarza survives major quakes
‘Everything Everywhere’ cast celebrates SAG triumph

‘Everything Everywhere’ cast celebrates SAG triumph
Extinct-in-the-wild species in conservation limbo

Extinct-in-the-wild species in conservation limbo
SpaceX crew launch to ISS postponed

SpaceX crew launch to ISS postponed
French doc, Spanish girl win top prizes in Berlin

French doc, Spanish girl win top prizes in Berlin
WORLD Zelensky says Bakhmut fight more and more complicated

Zelensky says Bakhmut fight 'more and more complicated'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday warned that the situation around the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut was getting increasingly difficult.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports in January increased by 10.3 percent to reach $19.4 billion, while imports increased by 20.7 percent to reach $33.6 billion, compared to the same month of the previous year, the provisional data compiled in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.