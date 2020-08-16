Another Trabzonspor player positive for COVID-19

  • August 16 2020 10:51:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The novel coronavirus hit Trabzonspor anew on Aug. 15 as the Turkish football club reported another player had contracted the virus.

"After one of our first team players tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, another player tested positive for the virus via the PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test. He was taken to home isolation and his treatment has begun," Trabzonspor said in a statement.

Like Aug. 14's announcement, the Black Sea club did not give the player’s name.

Aug. 14 saw a Trabzonspor player test positive for the novel coronavirus and go into home confinement for isolation and treatment.

Trabzonspor's first team players are set to gather at the club premises on Monday to prepare for the new season and to be tested in groups.

This June, Turkey's top-tier Süper Lig resumed play after a three-month break due to the pandemic, playing at empty stadiums and using a host of safety measures to protect the public health.

