Another İYİ Party MP resigns after electoral setback

ANKARA
Another deputy of the İYİ (Good) Party, Seyithan İzsiz, has resigned following the party's dismal performance in the recent local elections.

In a social media post on June 14, the lawmaker cited the party's "deviation from its founding goals and principles" as his reason for stepping down.

"The general election process, the congress held after the general election, the local election process and the subsequent structuring separated the party from its purpose of existence," he wrote.

The İYİ Party's presence in parliament has dwindled from 44 seats won in last year's parliamentary elections to just 35.

The wave of resignations began before and continued after the party decided to field its own candidates in all constituencies for the May 31 polls.

This move marked a departure from the cooperation with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), which had been instrumental in securing key victories in the 2019 local elections.

This strategy resulted in a dramatic fall in its vote share, from 7.3 percent to 3.77 percent. The party's only success in the local elections was a victory in Nevşehir.

After the electoral setback, party leader Meral Akşener announced she would not seek reelection. The subsequent congress on April 27 saw Müsavat Dervişoğlu elected as the party's new head.

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
