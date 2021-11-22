Another earthquake shakes Turkey’s east, no casualties reported

  • November 22 2021 14:53:00

ERZURUM
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 occurred in the northeastern province of Erzurum’s Köprüköy district on Nov. 22, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

No casualties or damage have been reported yet due to the shake which occurred the second time in a week in the same location.

The earthquake, occurring at 11:31 a.m. local time, took place at a depth of 5.0 kilometers according to initial reports and was felt in other provinces in the region, including Ağrı to the east and Diyarbakır to the south.

On Nov. 19, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Köprüköy, causing the collapse of a few dilapidated buildings and injury to four people.

Speaking to reporters, Erzurum Governor Okay Memiş said an aftershock occurred in Köprüköy, but that the buildings damaged in the previous earthquake had already been evacuated.

“We have not received any negative reports so far. Our teams continue to work in the area,” Memiş noted, adding that all the possible needs of the residents would be met due to the recent earthquake.

AFAD Erzurum Provincial Director Selahattin Karslı said he saw the benefit of the previous warning he made to the citizens “not to stay at home.”

“Since the depth of the earthquake was around six kilometers from the surface, it was felt very strongly,” Karslı added.

Turkey, Quake,

