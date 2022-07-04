Anonymous bust turns out to be long-lost Napoleon

  • July 04 2022 07:00:00

Anonymous bust turns out to be long-lost Napoleon

PARIS
Anonymous bust turns out to be long-lost Napoleon

An anonymous marble bust picked up in a Paris art market has turned out to be a 200-year-old sculpture of a young Napoleon Bonaparte, Sotheby’s said on July 1.

The auction house said the once-famous bust was going up for sale on July 5 in London, expected to fetch between £120,000 and £180,000 ($145,000 and $217,000).

“It was discarded as an embarrassment after the fall of the empire, deemed valueless and eventually lost without trace for two centuries,” Christopher Mason, a Sotheby’s specialist said in a statement.

The bust was carved by Italian sculptor Giuseppe Franchi in 1797, commissioned by a 28-year-old Napoleon in Milan after a series of stunning military victories.

An unnamed collector came across the sculpture at an art market in 2020, where it was described simply as an “anonymous man in the 19th century style.”

Olivier Ihl, a researcher at Sciences Po Grenoble Institute, used archival documents and comparisons with other works by Franchi to confirm it had rather more illustrious origins.

A letter even allowed him to pinpoint when it was commissioned: A dinner held by Napoleon at the Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan shortly after his victory over the Republic of Venice.

Ihl found evidence that the sculpture was displayed at the Society of Arts in Geneva as part of efforts to bolster Napoleon’s image ahead of the region’s annexation, and that the emperor saw it himself later that year.

After his ignominious fall, the sculpture crashed in price, Sotheby’s said, eventually being flogged for a pittance to an unknown Englishman.

TÜRKIYE Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland

Six-way opposition criticizes gov’t deal with Sweden, Finland
MOST POPULAR

  1. White-collar family quits city for affordable life

    White-collar family quits city for affordable life

  2. Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

    Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

  3. Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

    Erdoğan invites Greek Cypriot leader to N Cyprus for meeting

  4. Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

    Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

  5. Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

    Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death
Recommended
Fossil discovery solves mystery of how pandas became vegetarian

Fossil discovery solves mystery of how pandas became vegetarian
Mixed fortunes of celebrities who leapt on NFT craze

Mixed fortunes of celebrities who leapt on NFT craze
German town united by 400-year-old theater tradition

German town united by 400-year-old theater tradition
Int’l Gümüşlük Music Festival to host concerts, shows

Int’l Gümüşlük Music Festival to host concerts, shows
Lost in space: Astronauts struggle to regain bone density

Lost in space: Astronauts struggle to regain bone density
Climate activists glue hands to Van Gogh frame in London gallery

Climate activists glue hands to Van Gogh frame in London gallery
WORLD Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan protests Chinese navy sailing near disputed islands

Japan lodged a protest with China on Monday over a Chinese naval vessel sailing near disputed islands, a Japanese official said, as reports emerged of Russia also sending its own navy ship to the area.

ECONOMY Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy called on residents Saturday to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases.

SPORTS Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Young athlete becomes first female swimmer bagging gold in Med Games

Merve Tuncel has bagged a gold medal in the 19th Mediterranean Games, making her the first female swimmer to succeed in a Mediterranean Games.