Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent

  • March 03 2022 16:31:00

Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent

ISTANBUL
Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent

Turkey’s annual inflation rate in February hit a two-decade high at 54.4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 3. 

That figure is up from nearly 48.7 percent in January.

The monthly inflation rate was 4.8 percent in February.

The highest yearly price increase was in the transportation sector, at 75.7 percent, while the increase in food prices was 64.4 percent, according to the data.

The lowest annual increase was 11.9 percent in communication. Education with 22.2 percent, clothing and footwear with 26.9 percent and health with 32.9 percent were the other main groups where low annual increases were recorded.
The next release on this subject will be on April 4, TÜİK said.

The Turkish Central Bank has cut rates by 5 percentage points since September, to 14 percent, despite high inflation rates _ before pausing them in January and February. The Turkish lira lost 44 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar last year.
In a bid to bring some relief, the government last month reduced value-added tax on basic food to 1 percent, from the previous 8 percent.

It also introduced a set of measures to reduce surging power bills, including readjusting the level under which higher electricity tariffs for households and some businesses using more energy kick in.

Inflation is rising across the world due to easy money policies adopted to cushion the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In comparison, annual inflation increased by a record 5.8 percent in the 19 countries that use the euro currency in February and by 7.5 percent in the U.S. in January - the fastest pace in 40 years.

Economy,

ECONOMY Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent

Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent
MOST POPULAR

  1. Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

    Outdoor mask mandate scrapped, some other anti-virus rules eased

  2. Russia appreciates Turkey’s stance concerning straits: Envoy

    Russia appreciates Turkey’s stance concerning straits: Envoy

  3. Ukraine refugee count tops 1 million, Russians besiege ports

    Ukraine refugee count tops 1 million, Russians besiege ports

  4. US network apologizes after showing Istanbul as Greek

    US network apologizes after showing Istanbul as Greek

  5. Eurovision winner takes refuge in Turkey after forced to flee Ukraine

    Eurovision winner takes refuge in Turkey after forced to flee Ukraine
Recommended
Russia’s largest lender Sberbank quits Europe

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank quits Europe
Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth

Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth
Italy’s Eni to pull out of Russia-Turkey pipeline

Italy’s Eni to pull out of Russia-Turkey pipeline
Government to take holistic approach to fight inflation: Ministry

Government to take holistic approach to fight inflation: Ministry
Insider becomes 5th Turkish unicorn company

Insider becomes 5th Turkish unicorn company
German vice chancellor to raise energy security on key US visit

German vice chancellor to raise energy security on key US visit
WORLD Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan

Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan

Power failures were reported in many parts of Taiwan on March 3 following what the presidential office said was "an incident" at a power plant.
ECONOMY Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent

Annual inflation surges to 54.4 percent

Turkey’s annual inflation rate in February hit a two-decade high at 54.4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 3. 
SPORTS Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced on March 2 he is trying to sell the Premier League club that became trophy-winning machine thanks to his lavish investment.