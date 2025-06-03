Annual inflation in Türkiye eases to 35.4 percent in May

Annual inflation in Türkiye eases to 35.4 percent in May

ANKARA
Annual inflation in Türkiye eases to 35.4 percent in May

Türkiye's annual inflation was at 35.41 percent in May, down from 37.86 percent in April, official figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on June 3.

Annual inflation, which has decreased by 40 points in the last 12 months, fell to its lowest level since November 2021, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on X, commenting on the latest numbers.

Goods inflation was 28.7 percent, the lowest in the last three and a half years, he noted.

Due to the steady decline in inflation and improvement in expectations, services inflation also decreased by 45 points compared to the previous year, falling to 51.2 percent, the minister said, noting that this rate is the lowest level seen after June 2022.

“As a result of our policies that we implement with determination, predictability, financing opportunities and the investment environment will improve, productivity will increase, and welfare will increase with sustainable high growth, along with ongoing disinflation,” said Şimşek.

The market expected the annual inflation to come in at 36.1 percent and monthly inflation at 2 percent for the last month.

Consumer price index (CPI) increased by 35.41 percent annually and 1.53 percent monthly, down from 3 percent in April, said TÜİK.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices declined 0.71 percent month-on-month for an annualized increase of 32.9 percent.

Housing costs in the country rose by 2.99 percent monthly and 67.43 percent annually, according to the statistics institute.

TÜİK data revealed that the highest annual price increases were in education at 71.67 percent, housing and health at 40.12 percent.

The lowest annual increases were observed in clothing and footwear at 14.12 percent, communications at 19.25 percent and transport at 24.59 percent.

Last month, the Central Bank kept its inflation forecast for 2025 at 24 percent, while leaving its end-2026 forecast unchanged at 12 percent.

The bank’s inflation target for 2027 is 8 percent and 5 percent in the medium term.

The Central Bank will maintain the decisive monetary policy stance and act to ensure the continuation of the disinflation process, said Governor Fatih Karahan on May 22, representing the bank’s quarterly inflation report.

As inflation further slowed in May, all eyes will be on the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which will meet on June 19 to decide on the interest rates.

On April 17, the bank raised the policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 42.5 to 46 percent. It also increased the overnight lending rate from 46 to 49 percent, and the overnight borrowing rate from 41 to 44.5 percent.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

    Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

  2. 1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs

    1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs

  3. İzmir municipial workers strike marks one week

    İzmir municipial workers strike marks one week

  4. Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP

    Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP

  5. Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

    Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe
Recommended
Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May

Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May
Trade war cuts global economic growth outlook: OECD

Trade war cuts global economic growth outlook: OECD
Auto sales remain above 100,000 units for third consecutive month

Auto sales remain above 100,000 units for third consecutive month
Chiquita to sack all striking Panama banana workers

Chiquita to sack all striking Panama banana workers
TSMC forecasts record profit in 2025 on soaring AI demand

TSMC forecasts record profit in 2025 on soaring AI demand
Germany plans tax cuts to boost stagnant economy

Germany plans tax cuts to boost stagnant economy
WORLD Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

Israel’s ongoing assaults in Gaza and its obstruction of humanitarian aid have caused public support across Western Europe to plummet to an unprecedented low, according to a U.K.-based public opinion survey,
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May

Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May

Inflation in the eurozone eased in May to its lowest level in eight months, back below the European Central Bank's two-percent target, further raising expectations for another interest rate cut this week.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿